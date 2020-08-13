IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 1,142,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,919. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.