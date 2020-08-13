Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imaflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Imaflex alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGZY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. Imaflex has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About Imaflex

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; and electric traction solutions for urban and sea transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.