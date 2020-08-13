Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.38

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.38 and last traded at $113.94, with a volume of 317700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.