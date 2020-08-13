Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million and a PE ratio of -51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

