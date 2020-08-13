Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Purchases 79,050 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 79,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £102,765 ($134,350.90).

Shares of LON:CAPC traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.67). 5,133,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.03.

CAPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.89 ($2.52).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

