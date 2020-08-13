Insider Selling: FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Insider Sells 625 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total value of £6,231.25 ($8,146.49).

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.36) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 946.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 867.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDM shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

