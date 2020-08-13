Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RBA opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $62.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $156,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

