Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

