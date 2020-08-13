Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 2,859,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.