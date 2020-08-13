International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.76. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 60,042 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50.

About International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

