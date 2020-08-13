INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $281.38

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.38 and traded as high as $287.77. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $284.50, with a volume of 28,858 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 million and a P/E ratio of 167.35.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

