Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in February

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

