Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.41

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and traded as high as $21.04. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 26,400 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

