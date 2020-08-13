Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

