Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BSML stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

