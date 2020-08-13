Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,104 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,861,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 607,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 413,851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 400,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 318,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

