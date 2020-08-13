Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

