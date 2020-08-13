Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BSMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

