Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BSMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

