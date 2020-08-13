Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 106.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

BSMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.