Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 10.59% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 724.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PUI opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

