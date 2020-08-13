Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $5,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 302,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 163,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 158,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $1,728,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.