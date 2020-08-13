Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.86. 38,894,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,176,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

