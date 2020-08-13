Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after acquiring an additional 551,096 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.86. 38,894,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,176,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

