InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 342.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,632. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.