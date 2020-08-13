Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Taseko Mines (TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

8/6/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.10 to $1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

7/25/2020 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

7/9/2020 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.25 to $0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

6/18/2020 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 44,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,779. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taseko Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,806 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

