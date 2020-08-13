Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RBC Bearings (ROLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL):

8/12/2020 – RBC Bearings was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – RBC Bearings was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/10/2020 – RBC Bearings was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/7/2020 – RBC Bearings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/31/2020 – RBC Bearings was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – RBC Bearings had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – RBC Bearings was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 1,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,846,000 after buying an additional 102,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,050,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

