Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of GSKY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.