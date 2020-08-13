Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.72

Shares of Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $338.72 and traded as high as $364.28. Iomart Group shares last traded at $347.50, with a volume of 63,294 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.72. The company has a market cap of $380.64 million and a PE ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

