IoTeX Market Cap Achieves $42.06 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $786.37 or 0.06821372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00016190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.