Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,044,009.12 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,884.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,346,836.48.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $179.53 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $217.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.