Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.85. Ironveld shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 270,448 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.