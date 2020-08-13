iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

