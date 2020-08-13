iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the April 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $61.70 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

