iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the January 31st total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 754,371 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 556,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 271,191 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,464 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

