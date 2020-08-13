iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 51.0% in January

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

TUR stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

