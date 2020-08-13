iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

