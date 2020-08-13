iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 59.0% in January

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

