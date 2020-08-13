iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 93.5% in January

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000.

