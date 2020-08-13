iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.41. 3,414,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average of $179.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

