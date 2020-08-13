iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,804. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

