iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.78. 858,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.