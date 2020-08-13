iTicoin (ITI) 1-Day Volume Hits $365.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $39,043.14 and approximately $365.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00010378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

