James Jeaho Rhyu Sells 13,738 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Jeaho Rhyu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of K12 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $206,906.70.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

LRN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 3,144,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,898. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 92.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

