JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,262. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

