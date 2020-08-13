Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,455 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,455 ($19.02) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.09) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,153 ($15.07) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.17) to GBX 1,626 ($21.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400.29 ($18.31).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.85) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

In related news, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,201 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,861.55). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,045 shares of company stock valued at $52,900,070.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.