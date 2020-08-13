John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) CEO Brian A. Deck Sells 280 Shares

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.18. 142,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 66.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

