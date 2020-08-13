JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $439.94

Shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.94 and traded as low as $423.00. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos shares last traded at $427.00, with a volume of 48,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.66.

Get JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.13%. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.