JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.29 ($5.05).

Ceconomy stock opened at €3.76 ($4.42) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €5.35 ($6.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

