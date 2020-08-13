JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,039.02

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,039.02 and traded as high as $1,062.00. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $1,054.00, with a volume of 103,386 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 946.73.

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

